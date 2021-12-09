Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
SEOUL -- South Korea's total population is expected to record its first decline this year, the statistics agency said Thursday, a grim assessment of its demographic situations amid the country's chronically low birthrate, rapid aging and a decline in incoming foreigners during the pandemic.
The country's total population is estimated to have peaked at 51.84 million last year before falling to an estimated 51.75 million this year and an estimated 37.7 million in 2070, according to the latest medium variant projection by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,000 for the second consecutive day Thursday and the number of critically ill patients hit an all time-high amid waning immunity and colder weather.
The country confirmed 7,102 new COVID-19 infections, including 7,082 local infections, raising the total caseload to 496,584, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) BOK to adjust loose monetary policy amid worries over inflation, pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank said Thursday that it will adjust the extent of its loose monetary policy stance "appropriately" in consideration of inflation, the pandemic and monetary policy directions of major economies.
In a monetary policy report to lawmakers, the Bank of Korea (BOK) cited uncertainty linked to global supply disruptions, the resurgence of the coronavirus and the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant as major risk factors that could weigh on the economy.
-----------------
S. Korea begins procedures to ratify Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety
SEOUL -- South Korea has begun domestic procedures to ratify the Cape Town Agreement on the safety of fishing vessels, the oceans ministry said Thursday.
The agreement, adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2012, is meant to enhance safety onboard fishing vessels, including vessel construction and safety equipment, to prevent illegal fishing and to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry.
-----------------
Tax revenue down 6.2 tln won in October
SEOUL -- South Korea's tax revenue fell 6.2 trillion won (US$5.3 billion) in October from a year earlier as the government delayed the payment of some taxes by small merchants and firms hit by the pandemic, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The government collected 32.9 trillion won in taxes in October, compared with 39.1 trillion won a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for UNICEF aid project for N. Korea
SEOUL -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for an aid project by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help North Korea respond to COVID-19 and prevent malaria, its website showed Thursday.
The approval by the North Korea sanctions committee will pave the way for UNICEF's provision of materials worth US$1.48 million, including vaccine cold chain equipment, ventilators and masks, according to a document posted on its website.
-----------------
'Squid Game' wins special award from American Film Institute
SEOUL -- South Korean television series "Squid Game" has won a special honor from the American Film Institute (AFI).
The AFI announced the top 10 movies and TV shows of the year on Wednesday (U.S. time), and "Squid Game" was one of the three special award winners, along with "Belfast" and "Summer of Soul…(Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)," although they fell outside the institute's criteria for American film and TV.
-----------------
U.S. missile defense in S. Korea under constant review, upgrade: Pentagon press secretary
WASHINGTON -- U.S. missile defense system capabilities including those in South Korea are constantly reviewed and upgraded to meet evolving threats, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Wednesday.
Kirby also highlighted the need for such capabilities to counter threats posed by what he called any "would-be" foes.
