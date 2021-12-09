S. Korea, U.S. launch new dialogue on semiconductor partnership
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States launched a new bilateral dialogue platform on Thursday to discuss ways to boost cooperation on the semiconductor sector, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The inaugural teleconference of the Semiconductor Partnership Dialogue brought together director-level officials from their governments, businesses and related organizations.
Last month, South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo agreed to launch a new channel to discuss semiconductor issues amid a global supply shortage and an intensified Sino-U.S. rivalry.
During the virtual talks, the two sides shared their nations' current status of chips supply chains and exchanged opinions on how to deepen ties in technology development, personnel exchanges and investment in the sector, according to the ministry.
For various joint projects, South Korea's Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S.' Semiconductor Research Corp.
The two sides also agreed to closely analyze the industry sector together to detect factors that could affect the stable supply of chips in advance and to seek solutions to prevent any supply disruptions, it added.
"South Korea and the U.S. agreed to hold the dialogue every fall, with the meeting to be held alternatively in each country beginning in South Korea next year," the ministry said in a release.
"The meeting will be a chance to establish the 'Trust value Chain' between the two sides that will help boost the competitiveness of their semiconductor industry and supply chains," it added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)