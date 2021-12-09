S. Korea, France agree to boost ties in new industries, zero-emission policy
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and France on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation on semiconductors, bio and other new industry sectors and their policy directions to achieve carbon-zero goals, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The discussions were held during a virtual director-level meeting of the Korea-France industry cooperation committee, which has served as a major bilateral dialogue platform on various industry issues since 1993.
During the meeting, the two sides shared their major economic and industry policy measures in the post-pandemic era and explored ways of cooperation for their carbon-neutral policy goals, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
They also discussed how to enhance cooperation in such new industry sectors as chips, bio, electric vehicles and batteries and to push for joint research and development projects, it added.
During the meeting, the Seoul government also asked for France's cooperation to revise the European Union's rules on single-use plastics so as to clear hurdles in Korean companies' advance into the European market.
The EU's Single-Use Plastic Directive, which took effect in July 2021, bans certain single-use plastics for which alternatives are available. South Korean companies, accordingly, developed plastics using biomass, but they have not yet received the EU's approval, the ministry said.
France will take over the rotating EU Council Presidency in the first half of next year, according to the ministry.
