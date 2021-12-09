Intellectual property of AI composer to be sold on NFT market

Go to Contents
16:00 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- An affiliated company of Hancom With is set to sign a contract with an artificial intelligence composer and to issue its intellectual property on the non-fungible token (NFT) market this month.

Hancom Artpia said Thursday it will join hands with Enterarts, an AI-based content production company, to put the NFT of AI composer Aimy Moon up for sale in an NFT market slated to launch later this month.

Digital singles composed by Aimy Moon using deep learning and artificial neural network technology will be issued into an NFT, the company said.

The virtual composer also plans to hold a concert on a metaverse platform.

With over 30,000 fans, Aimy Moon has released 16 K-pop digital single albums and is currently active in metaverse platforms as a music creator, including U.S.-based Roblox and Zepeto.

This photo, provided by Hancom With on Dec. 9, 2021, shows a graphic image of virtual composer Aimy Moon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
