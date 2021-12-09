Assembly passes revised law to have military human rights protection officer
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The National Human Rights Commmission will install a new vice minister-level officer in charge of human rights issues in the military.
The National Assembly passed a revision to the National Human Rights Commission Act to establish the position at the state human rights watchdog. The officer will be named among commission members by the president.
The officer will have the right to probe and visit military bases implicated in human rights violation cases without notice. It also has the right to attend investigations of military death cases.
But critics said the officer's power is limited considering that it has to notify the defense minister in advance to conduct a spot inspection.
