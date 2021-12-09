S. Korea, Uzbekistan to hold summit in Seoul next week
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold a summit in Seoul next week as the two nations seek to promote bilateral friendship and cooperation, the presidential office said Thursday.
Mirziyoyev will pay a three-day state visit to South Korea from Dec. 16, and the summit will be held on Dec. 17, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
Moon and Mirziyoyev are expected to discuss measures to deepen "future-oriented and mutually beneficial" cooperation between the two nations, Park said.
South Korea and Uzbekistan will mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year, Park said.
Mirziyoyev paid a state visit to South Korea in 2017 and delivered a speech at the National Assembly.
