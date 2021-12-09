Go to Contents
S. Korea, Uzbekistan to hold summit in Seoul next week

16:19 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold a summit in Seoul next week as the two nations seek to promote bilateral friendship and cooperation, the presidential office said Thursday.

Mirziyoyev will pay a three-day state visit to South Korea from Dec. 16, and the summit will be held on Dec. 17, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.

Moon and Mirziyoyev are expected to discuss measures to deepen "future-oriented and mutually beneficial" cooperation between the two nations, Park said.

South Korea and Uzbekistan will mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year, Park said.

Mirziyoyev paid a state visit to South Korea in 2017 and delivered a speech at the National Assembly.

Online summit talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, are held at the presidential office in Seoul on Jan. 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
