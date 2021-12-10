Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,000 for the third consecutive day Friday and its caseload surpassed the grim milestone of 500,000 as the coronavirus continued to spread unabated among the unvaccinated and older adults with waning immunity.
The country reported 7,022 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 503,606, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
SEOUL -- Booster shots for adults can be administered three months after their primary vaccination, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, amid rising concerns over a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The decision to cut the dosage interval between primary vaccination and booster shots for people aged 18 or older was announced as the country's daily new coronavirus infections surpassed 7,000 for the third straight day amid worries about the omicron variant, while the number of serious COVID-19 cases showed no signs of letup.
-----------------
Top military officials of S. Korea, U.S. discuss timing of OPCON transfer assessment: sources
SEOUL -- Top military officials of South Korea and the United States have met to discuss the possibility of conducting an assessment required for the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) earlier than the current plan of next fall, sources said Friday.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and Gen. Paul LaCamera, the head of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), held closed-door talks Thursday to discuss the timing of the full operational capability (FOC) assessment, the second part of a three-phase program to verify if South Korea is ready to lead the allies' combined forces, the sources said.
-----------------
S. Korea issues navigational warning in East Sea over planned firing drills
SEOUL -- South Korea has issued a navigational warning for ships off the east coast next week over its routine naval firing drills, officials said Friday.
The Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency issued the warning earlier this week as the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced its plan for "regular maritime firing drills" in waters south of Ulleung Island in the East Sea from Monday through Friday, according to the agency officials.
-----------------
S. Korea to monitor prices of farm products ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to closely monitor prices of major agricultural, livestock and fishery goods starting next week in a bid to help stabilize inflationary pressure ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, a senior government official said Friday.
The government will monitor the price movements of 17 items that are mainly used for holiday preparation meals, including napa cabbage, beef, eggs and rice, according to First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon.
-----------------
Top court confirms ex-short track coach's 13-yr prison term for sexually assaulting athlete
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Friday finalized a 13-year prison sentence for a former national short track speed skating coach charged with sexually assaulting an Olympic gold medalist.
Cho Jae-beom, 40, was indicted in 2019 on charges of sexually assaulting Shim Suk-hee on 27 occasions at various training facilities from August 2014 to December 2017, only two months before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics kicked off.
-----------------
Opposition renews calls for special counsel probe after apparent suicide of suspect in development scandal
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) renewed its calls for a special counsel investigation into the Seongnam development scandal on Friday after a suspect in the case was found dead in an apparent suicide.
Yoo Han-gi, head of Pocheon Urban Corp., a regional development company, was found dead near his home in Goyang, north of Seoul, earlier Friday, police said.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Woes deepen for senior citizens as banks reduce branches
SEOUL -- Lee Hong-jun (alias), an 80-year-old man living outside of Seoul, always finds it frustrating when he has to handle online banking via his mobile phone as he has trouble going through what seems to be endless and complicated digital procedures.
Having retired over 20 years ago, Lee now feels increasingly sidelined from ongoing innovation in the banking industry that has allowed people to do their banking with just a few touches on smartphones without visiting bank branches around the clock.
-----------------
(END)