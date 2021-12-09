S. Korea conducts regular military reshuffle of general-grade officers
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday conducted a regular military reshuffle of general-grade officials, including the vice chiefs of the Army and Air Force, the defense ministry said.
Announcing the shakeup that affects 111 posts, the ministry also said it plans to replace current Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Boo Suk-jong but did not name his successor as the selection process is still ongoing.
Lt. Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, head of the operations division at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), will become the vice JCS chairman, while Lt. Gen. Ahn Byung-suk, the commander of the Army's 1st Corps, will take the vice Army chief of staff post.
Maj. Gen. Shin Ok-chul will be promoted to the vice Air Force chief of staff post, while Vice Adm. Kang Dong-hun, currently head of the Naval Education and Training Command, was named to lead the ROK Fleet Command. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
Lt. Gen. Choi Sung-chun, head of the Air Force Academy, will become the chief of the Air Force Operations Command.
Ministry officials said that the latest reshuffle focuses on the officials' security mindset and capabilities to conduct inter-agency defense operations among other qualities.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)