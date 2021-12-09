Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #UN fund

S. Korea to donate US$6 mln to U.N. emergency fund in 2022

18:40 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has pledged to donate US$6 million next year to a U.N. fund to help people affected by humanitarian crises, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, made the announcement at a senior-level meeting of the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) via video links Wednesday.

CERF was established in 2006 to provide swift assistance during unforeseen humanitarian crises, such as natural disasters.

During the meeting, 39 countries, including South Korea, pledged to donate a combined $467 million next year, the ministry said.

Participants agreed on the importance of the fund amid increasing need for humanitarian aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

South Korea has donated about $60 million since the creation of CERF.

Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, speaks during a high-level meeting of the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund on Dec. 8, 2021, in this photo released by the foreign ministry the next day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK