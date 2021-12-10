Go to Contents
Actress Yoon Eun-hye tests positive for COVID-19

08:13 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Actress Yoon Eun-hye has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"A member of my family received a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that has come back positive. Upon hearing the news, I also received a test and was confirmed today to have the virus," Yoon said on social media on Thursday night.

"Fortunately, I'm fine without severe symptoms," she went on to say. "I self-isolated according to guidelines from the health authorities and am making efforts to recover."

The actress is currently active on JTBC variety show "Cook King: Birth of the Cooking King."

A file photo of actress Yoon Eun-hye (Yonhap)

