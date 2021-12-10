Go to Contents
Military reports 30 more COVID-19 cases

10:16 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases, including 29 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,647.

Of the new cases, 22 people are from the Army, two from the Marine Corps, one from the Navy, one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.

Currently, 332 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 914 are breakthrough cases.

This file photo, taken on May 24, 2021, shows a soldier receiving a COVID-19 test at a makeshift virus testing site in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

