Samsung Heavy Industries wins 245 bln won order for LNG carrier
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday that it has signed a 245 billion-won (US$208 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
The deal signed with a company in Oceania calls for Samsung Heavy Industries to deliver the vessel by May 2025, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth a cumulative $12 billion so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion by 32 percent.
By ship, Samsung Heavy Industries bagged orders for 21 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude carriers this year.
