Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks trade lower late Friday morning on virus woes

11:33 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning, as investor sentiment was hurt by the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.28 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,015.29 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Investor sentiment worsened as South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,000 for the third consecutive day Friday amid the waning immunity and colder weather.

Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.02 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.43 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 0.98 percent, and internet portal operator Naver lost 0.75 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.48 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,177.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.15 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK