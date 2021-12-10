Go to Contents
'PUBG: Battlegrounds' to be free to play in Jan.

15:34 December 10, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming giant, said Friday that its global smash hit "PUBG: Battlegrounds" will be going free to play starting next month.

The game will start a free-to-play mode on all platforms, including computers and consoles, on Jan. 12, 2022, to enable more people to enjoy the battle royale style game, Krafton said.

The global-hit game, in which users fight to remain the last person alive, launched in 2017 as a paid game.

It has quickly gained global popularity, selling over 75 million copies.

The mobile version of the game has racked up over 1 billion downloads globally, excluding China.

This image, provided by Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming giant on Dec. 10, 2021, shows global smash hit "PUBG: Battlegrounds." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
