Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Dec. 6 -- U.S. fields new radar designed to detect ballistic missiles from N. Korea

Prices of food, daily necessities estimated to be rapidly soaring in N. Korea: gov't

7 -- N.K. leader Kim urges nurturing 'absolutely loyal' commanding officers

U.S. committed to dialogue with N. Korea despite no success so far: White House czar

8 -- U.S. missile defense in S. Korea under constant review, upgrade: Pentagon press secretary

9 -- U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for UNICEF aid project for N. Korea

Most S. Koreans with families in N. Korea have no information on their fate: poll
