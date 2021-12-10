Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans with families in N. Korea have no information on their fate: poll
SEOUL -- Eight out of 10 families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War have yet to confirm the fate of their parents and siblings in North Korea, a government survey showed Thursday.
According to the unification ministry's poll on 5,354 separated family members living in South Korea and abroad, 82 percent said they do not know whether their family members in the reclusive neighbor are still alive.
Among those who are aware of the fate and whereabouts of their dispersed family members, half of them obtained the information via organizers of private exchange programs or other individuals, the poll said.
End-of-war declaration a potential 'turning point' for peace: unification minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister said Thursday the declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, if issued, could be a "turning point" to open a new phase for peace and urged North Korea to accept its dialogue offer.
Lee In-young said it is the right time to push for the end-of-war declaration to help bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table as the reclusive regime seems more open to talks by not dramatically raising military tension and restoring the inter-Korean communication lines in October.
"(The North) has been seemingly showing a more open manner toward dialogue than before," Lee said in an academic conference in Seoul. "North Korea has fired multiple short-range missiles this year, but it hasn't severely deteriorated the situation by raising high-level tension."
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The South Korean government will beef up efforts to monitor fake news on North Korea that "distort the policy environment" for inter-Korean relations, officials said Monday.
On Friday, the National Assembly approved a 1.5 trillion won (US$1.27 billion) budget for the unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs next year, including 200 million won to launch the new monitoring program.
The program was suggested following "needs for a more systematic monitoring due to the frequent spread of false, fabricated information on North Korea on new media platforms which led to various negative consequences, including the distortion of policy environment," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told a regular press briefing.
