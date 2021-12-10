Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for UNICEF aid project for N. Korea
SEOUL -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for an aid project by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help North Korea respond to COVID-19 and prevent malaria, its website showed Thursday.
The approval by the North Korea sanctions committee will pave the way for UNICEF's provision of materials worth US$1.48 million, including vaccine cold chain equipment, ventilators and masks, according to a document posted on its website.
U.S. missile defense in S. Korea under constant review, upgrade: Pentagon press secretary
WASHINGTON -- U.S. missile defense system capabilities including those in South Korea are constantly reviewed and upgraded to meet evolving threats, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Wednesday.
Kirby also highlighted the need for such capabilities to counter threats posed by what he called any "would-be" foes.
"This is the kind of capability that we not only believe we need in the region but that we need to continually review and upgrade as necessary," Kirby said when asked if the U.S. has enough missile defense capabilities to counter threats from North Korea, China and Russia.
U.S. committed to dialogue with N. Korea despite no success so far: White House czar
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains committed to engaging with North Korea diplomatically despite having no success so far, White House policy coordinator for Asia Kurt Campbell said Tuesday.
"To date, we have not had success, but we are still determined to put our best foot forward with respect to diplomacy," Campbell told reporters after taking part in a forum hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, a think tank run by South Korean conglomerate SK Group.
U.S. fields new radar designed to detect ballistic missiles from N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday completed the construction of a new long-range radar in Alaska that is designed to give early warnings for incoming ballistic missiles from rogue nations, such as North Korea, the chief of the U.S. missile defense said.
Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of U.S. Missile Defense Agency, also explained the new long range discrimination radar (LRDR) will be powerful enough to discriminate or identify lethal objects, such as warheads, allowing the U.S. to successfully intercept such objects.
