Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

(2nd LD) N.K. leader Kim urges nurturing 'absolutely loyal' commanding officers
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a gathering of military educators and called on them to nurture commanding officers to be "absolutely loyal" to the ruling Workers' Party, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
The party's Central Committee and Central Military Commission convened the gathering at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Saturday and Sunday to make a "radical turn" in education projects in line with the "changing times," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"(Kim) underscored the need to prepare all the military educationists to be true soldiers immensely loyal to the idea and leadership of the party and to organize and provide the military education strictly guided by the party's idea, policy and method so as to bring up all the cadets to be commanding officers who remain absolutely loyal to the Party Central Committee," the KCNA reported.
Prices of food, daily necessities estimated to be rapidly soaring in N. Korea: gov't
SEOUL -- The cost of groceries and daily necessities in North Korea is estimated to be rapidly increasing in the face of a prolonged border lockdown to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.
The North has imposed a strict border control since last year, which is believed to have taken a toll on its economy already hit by crippling sanctions.
"North Korea is experiencing chronic food shortages with around 1 million tons of foods falling short every year," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told a regular press briefing. "As the coronavirus-driven border lockdown has prolonged, it is likely to be having difficulties in securing necessary foods from abroad."
