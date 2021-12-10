Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New Navy chief named in regular reshuffle
SEOUL -- South Korea's Vice Chief of Naval Operations Vice Adm. Kim Jung-soo will be promoted to admiral and serve as top commander of the Navy as part of a regular reshuffle of generals and admirals, the defense ministry said Friday.
Kim, 59, will replace Adm. Boo Suk-jong, who has led the Navy since April last year, in what is expected to be the last senior-level shakeup under the Moon Jae-in administration whose term is set to end in May.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea issues navigational warning in East Sea over planned firing drills
SEOUL -- South Korea has issued a navigational warning for ships off the east coast next week over its routine naval firing drills, officials said Friday.
The Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency issued the warning earlier this week as the Joint Chiefs of Staff has a plan for "regular maritime firing drills" in waters south of Ulleung Island in the East Sea from Monday through Friday, according to the agency officials.
-----------------
Monsta X drops new English-language album
SEOUL -- South Korean boy group Monsta X released a new English-language album Friday for its international fans, the group's management agency said.
The full-length album titled "The Dreaming" hit various music services at midnight, Starship Entertainment said.
-----------------
S. Korea's top diplomat due in Britain for G-7 ministerial talks
SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat plans to depart for Britain Friday to attend a meeting of foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized countries this weekend, his ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will join the G-7 gathering in Liverpool on Saturday and Sunday to discuss health, security and economic issues and seek closer ties with the wealthy nations, the ministry said.
-----------------
S. Korea's homegrown guided missile passes key performance test
SEOUL -- South Korea has successfully conducted key performance tests of a homegrown ship-based guided missile ahead of its deployment next year, the state-run defense quality assessment agency and Navy officials said Friday.
The Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) said that the missile, called the Haegung, hit the intended target in two tests, one conducted on Wednesday and one Friday. Haegung means sea bow in Korean.
-----------------
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
SEOUL -- A high-school student and others filed a constitutional petition Friday against the government's plan to expand the COVID-19 vaccine pass program to teenagers next year.
Starting February, the government plans to require not only adults but also children aged 12 to 18 to present COVID-19 vaccination or negative test certificates at multiuse facilities, including public study rooms and cram schools.
-----------------
New Samsung Electronics CEO to deliver keynote address at CES 2022
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee will deliver a keynote speech at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month, the company said Friday, presenting the direction of technological development going forward.
Earlier this week, Han was promoted to lead the new SET division -- which combined the consumer electronics and IT and mobile communications divisions.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon encourages private firms to go carbon neutral
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday encouraged private firms to go carbon neutral, pledging the government will provide financial and regulatory support for their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Moon made the remarks at a meeting on carbon neutrality with chief executives of some 40 big and medium-sized companies, including Hyundai Motor, LG Display and SK Innovation.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold senior-level economic talks in Seoul next week
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will hold vice-ministerial economic talks in Seoul next week on ways for closer cooperation in supply chains of key industries, infrastructure and technology sectors, according to Seoul officials Friday.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon and Jose Fernandez, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment will lead the sixth annual Senior Economic Dialogue (SED) slated for Friday, they said.
(END)