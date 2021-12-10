Go to Contents
POSCO International acquires Australian gas firm

17:54 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International Corp., the trading arm of steel giant POSCO, said Friday it has acquired an Australian gas producer for 372 billion won (US$315 million).

POSCO International took over a 50.1 percent stake in Senex Energy Ltd., with Australia's local company Hancock Energy acquiring the remaining stake, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The investment is to secure natural gas reserves in eastern Australia for gas production," POSCO International said in the filing.

The company plans to produce 5 million tons of hydrogen by 2050 in order to achieve 30 trillion won of sales in the hydrogen business and a share of 30 percent of the domestic hydrogen market.
