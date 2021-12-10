Veteran KBO sluggers collect 7th Golden Glove

Yang had 226 votes as DH. He played the 2021 season through an elbow injury that limited him to just over 300 innings behind the plate, which made him ineligible for the Golden Glove as catcher. But Yang put up massive offensive numbers as DH, batting .325/.414/.581 with 30 home runs and a league-best 111 RBIs. He also topped the KBO in slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging percentage.