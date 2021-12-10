Man arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend's mother
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday after killing his ex-girlfriend's mother and injuring her younger brother, police said.
The ex-girlfriend, 21, has been under police protection since she reported the suspect to police Monday for raping her.
The man visited her home in eastern Seoul on Friday afternoon and stabbed her 46-year-old mother and 13-year-old brother in the chest and neck, according to Songpa Police Station.
The mother died later at hospital, and the brother is in critical condition, police said. The former girlfriend was not at home at the time.
Police rushed to the scene after her father, who was talking with the mother on the phone, reported the incident.
The suspect fled when police arrived and was caught later in a neighboring home.
(END)