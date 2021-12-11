U.S. under secretary for growth, energy to visit S. Korea next week
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez will visit South Korea next week as part of a two-nation trip that will first take him to Japan, the state department said Friday.
Fernandez will head to Tokyo on Sunday for a four-day visit before arriving in Seoul on Wednesday.
"During his visits, Under Secretary Fernandez will meet with senior government officials to discuss cooperation on some of the most pressing global challenges of the 21st century, including global health and COVID-19, supply chain resilience, addressing the climate crisis, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies," the department said in a press release.
It added the under secretary will also discuss ways to cooperate with South Korea and Japan to deliver a "positive economic agenda for the Indo-Pacific" that will increase prosperity for the people of all three nations.
"Under Secretary Fernandez will also highlight the role U.S., ROK, and Japanese companies play in building local capacity and improving lives in the communities in which they operate in the Indo-Pacific, including through supporting gender equality and developing human capital and workforce skills," it said, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
