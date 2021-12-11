Go to Contents
09:02 December 11, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'CSAT error' case ruling to be made Dec. 17 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Death of development scandal suspect emerges as unexpected election factor (Kookmin Daily)
-- College entry process postponed due to exam question controversy (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't reviewing special measures against virus surge (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to decide on special measures if virus spread continues (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Key suspect in development scandal commits suicide ahead of hearing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Special report on meritocracy of 20-something youths (Hankyoreh)
-- Virus patient in Seoul travels to Ulsan to find hospital bed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't reviewing special virus measures as cases pile up (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't reduces waiting period for vaccine booster shots (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

