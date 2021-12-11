Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 December 11, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/04 Sunny 20
Incheon 08/04 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/03 Sunny 20
Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/04 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/02 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 14/06 Sunny 20
Jeonju 12/06 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/06 Cloudy 30
Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 30
Daegu 13/06 Cloudy 30
Busan 15/08 Sunny 20
(END)