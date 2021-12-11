Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 December 11, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/04 Sunny 20

Incheon 08/04 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/03 Sunny 20

Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/04 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/02 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 14/06 Sunny 20

Jeonju 12/06 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/06 Cloudy 30

Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 30

Daegu 13/06 Cloudy 30

Busan 15/08 Sunny 20

(END)

