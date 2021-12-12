Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 December 12, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/03 Sunny 0

Suwon 04/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 06/04 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 07/04 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/05 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 07/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/06 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/10 Rain 60

Daegu 09/05 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/07 Cloudy 10

(END)

