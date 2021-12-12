Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 December 12, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/03 Sunny 0
Suwon 04/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 06/04 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 07/04 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 05/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/05 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 07/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 09/06 Cloudy 30
Jeju 13/10 Rain 60
Daegu 09/05 Cloudy 20
Busan 13/07 Cloudy 10
