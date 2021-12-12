Go to Contents
KBO's Giants add ex-MLB catcher Laird to coaching staff

10:52 December 12, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants hired former major league backstop Gerald Laird as their new catching coach on Sunday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Laird, 42, will be replacing Hank Conger, who recently joined the Minnesota Twins as first base and catching coach following two seasons with the Giants.

In this EPA file photo from May 23, 2014, Gerald Laird of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (Yonhap)

Laird played 13 seasons in the majors for five franchises, including six years with the Texas Rangers. He won his first and only World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 as a backup to Yadier Molina.

Laird retired in 2016 and managed the Detroit Tigers' Single-A affiliate for two seasons.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
