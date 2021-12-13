Korean-language dailies

-- Populist presidential race gives cold shoulder to the weak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Money election' to eventually lead to debt for the country (Kookmin Daily)

-- COVID-19 deaths jump 4.8 times in 6 weeks, patients in critical condition soar 2.5 times (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee overturns Cheong Wa Dae's plan, vows to give 1-year grace period to raising real estate transfer tax (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hospitals to only have vacant beds after deaths (Segye Times)

-- We can now only trust booster shots (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Determination needed as deaths, patients in critical condition hit new records (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol frames 'Nth room prevention law' as censorship (Hankyoreh)

-- A prosecutor says 'sorry' with tears (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lee hurriedly vows to delay raising real estate transfer tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Stronger 'tax bomb' awaits in 2022, property value to rise 20 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

