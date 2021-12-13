Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Populist presidential race gives cold shoulder to the weak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Money election' to eventually lead to debt for the country (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 deaths jump 4.8 times in 6 weeks, patients in critical condition soar 2.5 times (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee overturns Cheong Wa Dae's plan, vows to give 1-year grace period to raising real estate transfer tax (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hospitals to only have vacant beds after deaths (Segye Times)
-- We can now only trust booster shots (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Determination needed as deaths, patients in critical condition hit new records (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol frames 'Nth room prevention law' as censorship (Hankyoreh)
-- A prosecutor says 'sorry' with tears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee hurriedly vows to delay raising real estate transfer tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stronger 'tax bomb' awaits in 2022, property value to rise 20 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biden imposes first sanctions on North over human rights (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Deadly tornadoes slam 6 states (Korea Herald)
-- New US sanctions on North Korea to impede end-of-war declaration (Korea Times)
