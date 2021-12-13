(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 13)

The U.S. move could be seen as a warning against Pyongyang. The Biden administration has vowed to solve the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue and diplomacy. It has repeatedly called on the North to return to the negotiating table. However, the Kim Jong-un regime has refused to do that, sticking to its demand for sanctions relief first. The new sanctions may anger the North, worsening the situation further. If that is the case, it could deal a blow to President Moon Jae-in's push for a declaration to formally end the Korean War, which has already met a stumbling block due to the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

