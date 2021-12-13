(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 13)

Yoo Han-gi was being investigated by the prosecution about an allegation that he was involved in Seongnam Development chief executive Hwang Moo-seong's resignation. This allegation was not included in the prosecution's request for his pretrial detention. In a transcript of recorded conversations between the two that Hwang disclosed Oct. 24, Yoo Han-gi, who was Hwang's subordinate, urged the chief executive to tender his resignation. He said Yoo Dong-gyu and Jeong Jin-sang, then the Seongnam mayor's policy chief, had given the orders to do so. When Hwang showed his displeasure, Yoo made it clear that Mayor Lee himself had given the orders. The transcript raises suspicions that Mayor Lee and Jeong were pulling the wires behind Yoo Han-gi in order to coerce Hwang to step down.