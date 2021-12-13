Moon says S. Korea not considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
09:41 December 13, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea is not considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.
Moon said Seoul has not been asked by the United States or any other nation to consider a boycott.
He was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.
