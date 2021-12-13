Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in

Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration

09:58 December 13, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the United States, China and North Korea agree in principle on declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and Seoul will push to make it happen.

Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.

He said he believes an end-of-war declaration will help revive stalled talks between South and North Korea and between North Korea and the U.S.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Parliament House in Canberra on Dec. 13, 2021. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK