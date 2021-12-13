Military reports 25 more COVID-19 cases
10:17 December 13, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,738.
Of the new cases, 19 people are from the Army, four from the Navy, one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, and one civilian employee, officials said.
Currently, 379 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,002 are breakthrough cases.
