DP presidential candidate Lee vows to propel main stock bourse to 5,000 point range
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed Monday to help propel the country's main KOSPI stock bourse to the 5,000 point range by eradicating stock fraud.
"If I am elected president, I will open up an era of the stock price index in the 5,000 point range by thoroughly punishing stock manipulators and perpetrators of fund fraud," Lee said in a campaign speech in Pohang, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Currently, the KOSPI is hovering around 3,000.
"The reason why the country's stock market is undervalued is there are many people who manipulate or play tricks on it," he said in what is widely seen as criticism over the alleged implication in a stock manipulation case by Kim Keon-hee, wife of the main opposition party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.
