Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Vaccine pass system error causes confusion, gov't to halt imposing fines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Education ministry recommended universities draw up 'two versions' of successful applicant lists after court invalidates bioscience CSAT question: sources (Kookmin Daily)
-- Bed shortages at hospitals stoke fears of possible collapse of medical system (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't warns of penalty for not using vaccine pass, but app goes down due to system overload (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fast spread of virus presses gov't to consider tightening distancing rules (Segye Times)
-- 'Vaccine pass' system error causes annoyance on first day of introduction (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cutback of 3,000 treatment centers results in bed shortages for critically ill COVID-19 patients (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Vaccine pass' system failure angers people (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Vaccine pass' system collapses on first day of introduction (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Young people have bought three times more lottery tickets since pandemic began: data (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea launches process to join CPTPP (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- In Australia, Moon upgrades bilateral ties (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul not considering boycott of Beijing Olympics: Moon (Korea Herald)
-- Korea not considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics: Moon (Korea Times)
