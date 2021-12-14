(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 14)
Candidate's flip-flops
: Lee losing public trust over lack of consistency
Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), has invited criticism for his "dubious" remarks on two former generals-turned-president. In an apparent bid to woo voters, particularly conservatives, in the lead-up to the March 9 presidential election, Lee made mixed assessments on the late dictators. However, what he said drew a negative reaction from the public after he had already triggered controversy over his flip-flops on major campaign issues such as property tax and disaster relief.
During a speech in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province, Saturday, he acclaimed former President Chun Doo-hwan for his economic achievements. He said it was true that Chun fared well in carrying out economic policies by riding on the "three-lows" in the mid-1980s -- the low value of the U.S. dollar, low crude oil prices and the low interest rate. He described another former dictator Park Chung-hee as "an outstanding politician despite mixed appraisals." In a sense, it was natural for a presidential candidate to positively appraise politicians hailing from the province.
However, Lee went too far in assessing Chun and Park. Lee once strongly criticized Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), for comments he made that were favorable to Chun. In Busan, Oct. 19, Yoon said, "There are many people who say Chun did politics well, with the exception of his role in the military coup and the crackdown on the May 18 pro-democracy uprising."
In response, Lee slammed Chun for his leading role in the coup and the bloody suppression of the uprising. While visiting Gwangju, in a show of disgust, Lee stamped down on Chun's memorial stone twice. Given this, it is nonsense for Lee to laud Chun for his economic achievements when he was visiting the conservative Gyeongsang provinces. It is a reversal of what he had already said. Sim Sang-jeung, presidential candidate of the minor Justice Party, deplored Lee's lack of consistency. She slammed him for damaging democratic values and distorting history in a desperate bid to boost his sliding voter support.
Though Chun passed away last month, many people are still suffering from the legacy of his misdeeds, including the suppression of democracy, and human rights abuses. Despite his wrongdoing, Chun died without making any apology to the victims or surviving family members. For this, it is awful to see the presidential candidates competitively praise Chun just to woo conservative voters.
Lee also triggered public distrust by changing his assessment on the disgraced former President Park Geun-hye. He used the world "honorable" before her name on the campaign trail Dec. 3. But, in the face of criticism from his supporters, he said, "They seem to believe I really respect her just because of my use of the honorific."
Lee has continuously backtracked on his policy proposals on a basic income, a land ownership tax, and universal COVID-19 relief grants. Lee is well known for his eloquence. Yet his abrupt reversal of campaign pledges could put his sincerity and consistency at risk, resulting in the loss of public credibility. Lee should pay more heed to his remarks and behavior to prove his integrity and other qualifications as a presidential candidate.
(END)