(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 14)

In response, Lee slammed Chun for his leading role in the coup and the bloody suppression of the uprising. While visiting Gwangju, in a show of disgust, Lee stamped down on Chun's memorial stone twice. Given this, it is nonsense for Lee to laud Chun for his economic achievements when he was visiting the conservative Gyeongsang provinces. It is a reversal of what he had already said. Sim Sang-jeung, presidential candidate of the minor Justice Party, deplored Lee's lack of consistency. She slammed him for damaging democratic values and distorting history in a desperate bid to boost his sliding voter support.