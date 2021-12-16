(Yearender) Undeterred by fruitless push in 2021, S. Korea seeks to revitalize peace process in coming year
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- After a pandemic-plagued year that saw North Korea grow even more insular, South Korea appears set to charge ahead with its bumpy drive for peace in 2022, an undertaking still beset by mutual distrust and geopolitical tensions as well as laden with uncertainty.
The South's peace initiative has borne little fruit this year, as the North has focused on an antivirus campaign and stuck to its "self-reliance" credo while raising the stakes for the resumption of dialogue with sporadic saber-rattling, analysts said.
Seoul's policy coordination with the Joe Biden administration launched in January got off to a smooth start, at least seemingly, as the allies publicly reaffirmed a commitment to a "fully coordinated" strategy on the North. But a bitter Sino-U.S. rivalry has dimmed the prospects of great-power cooperation on the North's nuclear conundrum.
Ahead of the new year, uncertainties continue to loom, as the Biden administration's diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Olympics heightened geopolitical risks, with its recent imposition of new sanctions on the North for human rights abuses feared to dampen the mood for dialogue.
With less than five months left in its term, the Moon Jae-in administration remains unperturbed by the cloudy prospects, doubling down on its proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which it calls a catalyst to reengage with the North.
"On top of signifying the end of the unstable armistice regime that has continued for nearly 70 years, (the declaration) can serve as momentum to restart talks between the South, North and the U.S.," President Moon said at a press conference with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, after their summit in Canberra on Monday.
"Our government will try till the end to enable a dialogue-based approach," he added, stressing the U.S., China and the North have agreed "in principle" to declare the end of war.
It is a widespread view that Seoul hopes to use the Beijing Olympics to jump-start dialogue with Pyongyang and possibly make the end-of-war declaration a reality. But the U.S.' diplomatic boycott of the Games could spell trouble, observers said. Seoul has said it is not considering joining the U.S. move.
At the start of this year, Seoul's diplomacy focused on ensuring the newly launched Biden administration would build on earlier peace agreements with Pyongyang, including the 2018 Singapore summit accord reached between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The diplomatic endeavors paid off.
The Biden team has stated that it inherits the Singapore accord under which Kim committed to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula while both sides agreed to work together to build new relations and foster a lasting peace regime on the peninsula.
Washington also unveiled a "calibrated, practical" approach to the North. It has since put out diplomatic feelers to the North and stressed it is ready to engage in dialogue "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."
But its repeated, if not perfunctory, mention that the "ball is in the North's court" raised doubts over whether the U.S. is willing to make a more active conciliatory gesture to the North.
Dialogue overtures by Seoul and Washington have fallen largely on deaf ears as Pyongyang has been preoccupied with warding off COVID-19 and weathering economic woes stemming from pandemic-driven border controls and global sanctions.
But the North's attention could pivot toward the South where major parties are quickening preparations for the March 9 presidential poll that could determine the future course of Seoul's policy toward the reclusive state.
Ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung seeks a North Korea policy anchored in what he calls "realism and pragmatism" and will "confidently" respond should the North flout inter-Korean deals or behave wrongly, an aide to him said during a webinar last week.
Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee for the conservative main opposition People Power Party, focuses on stronger deterrence against the North's nuclear threats and stresses the need to keep economic sanctions until the North takes substantive steps toward its denuclearization, an aide to Yoon said in the same webinar.
Over the past year, the North's weapons tests have complicated the South's push for peace. They include the launches of a hypersonic missile in September and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile the following month.
A silver lining is that the North has not conducted any strategic provocations like an intercontinental ballistic missile test. The restoration of inter-Korean communication lines in July after more than a year of suspension raised hopes for a thaw in cross-border relations.
But the lines came to a halt again in August amid the North's protest over a regular summertime South Korea-U.S. military exercise -- in a sign of the fragility of cross-border channels. The lines were back up and running again in October.
As Washington showed no signs of budging on its call for sanctions relief, Pyongyang has been seen as upping the ante this year.
In addition to its demand for ending what it calls "hostile policy," the North started to call on the South and the U.S. to withdraw "double-dealing" standards -- a reference to the allies casting its missile and other military activities as "provocations" while justifying their own as "deterrence" against the North.
"By and large, over the past year, the North's position appears to have hardened, which could lead to a crucial decision like a long-range missile test later," Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Ewha Womans University, said.
Seeking to revive the stalled peace crusade, Seoul and Washington have been exploring various inducements for dialogue, including humanitarian aid and the end-of-war declaration.
The North Korean issue, nonetheless, could be nudged onto the back burner of the U.S.' foreign policy list as Washington is grappling with other major challenges, including the nuclear talks with Iran and Russia's military buildup near its border with Ukraine, analysts noted.
The future trajectory of the Sino-U.S. relationship is expected to be a focus of Seoul's policy attention, as it could affect its efforts to promote the unity of purpose between the major powers to entrench peace on the peninsula.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)