Moon, Morrison pledge cooperation in security, pandemic response
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to enhance cooperation in security and pandemic response during their summit in Canberra this week, a joint statement showed Tuesday.
During their summit on Monday, the two leaders also agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations this year.
The statement notes the comprehensive strategic partnership will be underpinned by cooperation under three pillars -- strategic and security; economic, innovation and technology; and people-to-people exchange.
In the strategic and security realm, Moon and Morrison "agreed to extend bilateral cooperation across security and defense, cyber and critical technologies, health, border protection, and development cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," the text reads.
The security of both countries "is tied to the stability, openness, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order that protects the rights and sovereignty of states regardless of size or power," it says.
The two countries also recognize the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is a global health and economic challenge for the Indo-Pacific, according to the statement.
"Leaders welcomed the contributions the two countries have made through coordination on the transparent and equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to our region," it says. "They committed to pursue further coordination on COVID-19 responses, including by enhancing cooperation on vaccine access and delivery, while working together and with partners to build regional countries' preparedness for future pandemics."
The statement goes further to note the two countries "recognize that the stability of the Indo-Pacific depends on adherence to international law in the maritime domain, including in the South China Sea."
"Leaders underscored that disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," it says.
Moon and Morrison reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," based on previous agreements including those adopted after inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea summits in 2018.
They called for the "full implementation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions by the international community," including North Korea.
"President Moon appreciated Prime Minister Morrison's strong support for the ROK's efforts for substantive progress toward permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the text says, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its formal name, the Republic of Korea.
"Leaders also affirmed that diplomacy and dialogue are essential to achieve the complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," it said.
Other issues covered by the statement include the countries' agreement to increase cooperative efforts to ensure supply chain resilience for critical minerals and associated products.
Moreover, "Australia welcomes the ROK's interest in accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," according to the text.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)