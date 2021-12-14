Seoul stocks extend losses late Tue. morning ahead of FOMC meeting
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Tuesday morning as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 16.24 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,985.42 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI dropped below the 3,000-point level as investors weighed the possibility of the Fed quickening its stimulus withdrawal and making hawkish signals about its key interest rate.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.39 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.89 percent.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.82 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver shed 0.26 percent and its rival Kakao moved down 1.67 percent. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor slumped 4.61 percent.
Among gainers, pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 1.61 percent, with game publisher Krafton gaining 0.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.45 won from the previous session's close.
