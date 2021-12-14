Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
PM apologizes for inconveniences from vaccine pass system outage
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized Tuesday for inconveniences caused by an outage of the government's digital COVID-19 vaccine pass system after authorities began enforcing the system in restaurants and other multiuse facilities across the country.
In a Cabinet meeting held at the government office complex in Seoul, Kim said he "sincerely apologized for causing inconvenience to the public" with the vaccine pass system outage on Monday.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae hints at toughening COVID-19 restrictions
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in hinted on Tuesday that the government may reintroduce toughened social distancing measures sooner or later to stem the recent resurgence of COVID-19.
"I don't think the government's (quarantine) measures and actions should be delayed or insufficient at this critical moment," said Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, in a radio interview.
-----------------
Moon, Morrison pledge cooperation in security, pandemic response
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to enhance cooperation in security and pandemic response during their summit in Canberra this week, a joint statement showed Tuesday.
During their summit on Monday, the two leaders also agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations this year.
-----------------
'Squid Game' earns three nominations at Golden Globes
SEOUL -- South Korea's sensational survival drama "Squid Game" has been nominated in three categories, including the best TV drama series, at the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards.
According to the nominations announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday (U.S. time), the Netflix original was listed in the categories -- Best TV Series-Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series-Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV.
-----------------
Opposition presidential candidate Yoon's wife refutes CV falsification allegations
SEOUL -- The wife of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP)'s presidential candidate, Yoon Suk-yeol, refuted allegations that she falsified her resume to land a teaching post at a college during a media interview aired Tuesday.
Cable news channel YTN reported Kim Keon-hee presented false or exaggerated career achievements in a CV submitted to apply for a teaching job at Suwon Women's University in 2007.
-----------------
Samsung Biologics to manufacture AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody combination
SEOUL -- British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Tuesday that Samsung Biologics Co., the biotech arm of Samsung Group, will manufacture its antibody combination against COVID-19.
Under an agreement valued at approximately US$380 million, Samsung Biologics will manufacture AZD7442 -- AstraZeneca's combination of two long-acting antibodies in development for the potential treatment of COVID-19 -- at its plant in Songdo, Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases and deaths at record highs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 6,000 for the second straight day Tuesday, but critical cases and deaths hit record highs amid concerns over the spread of the new omicron variant.
The country added 5,567 new COVID-19 infections, including 5,525 local cases, raising the total caseload to 528,652, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(END)