Lee calls for tightening social distancing rules amid virus surge
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung asked the government on Tuesday to immediately tighten social distancing rules to curb the surge in coronavirus infections.
Lee issued the call in an "emergency statement" read by a spokesperson, saying "it is time to take special measures beyond an all-out response."
"Regrettably, we need to pause the return to normal temporarily," he said, referring to the loosening of virus restrictions that began under a government initiative last month.
Lee said small business owners should be compensated in advance for the losses they are likely to suffer under the tightened rules.
He also urged the government to shoulder all financial responsibility for people with adverse reactions to vaccines unless the absence of causal relations is clear.
