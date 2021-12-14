(LEAD) Lee calls for tightening social distancing rules amid virus surge
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung asked the government on Tuesday to immediately tighten social distancing rules to curb the surge in coronavirus infections.
Lee issued the call in an "emergency statement" read by a spokesperson at DP headquarters, saying "it is time to take special measures beyond an all-out response."
"Regrettably, we need to pause the return to normal temporarily," he said, referring to the loosening of virus restrictions that began under a government initiative last month.
Lee said small business owners should be compensated in advance for the losses they are likely to suffer under the tightened rules.
Details of the strengthened measures should be determined in consultation with health authorities and experts, the spokesperson, Park Chan-dae, said.
Lee further urged the government to shoulder all financial responsibility for people with adverse reactions to vaccines unless there is a clear absence of a causal relationship, saying that will help boost the vaccination rate.
The nominee urged the nation to hold on to hope for a return to normal and follow all precautions while also getting booster shots.
To his party, he asked that it expand the campaign committee's COVID-19 response team to enable the floor leader to act on an emergency footing.
Lee canceled all public activities Tuesday after getting tested for COVID-19 because a person he came into close contact with over the weekend later tested positive.
