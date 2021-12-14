Police disclose identity of stalking murder suspect
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday disclosed the identity of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injuring her younger brother at their home in Seoul last week.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lee Seok-joon and disclosed a photo of his face and other personal information following a police committee's decision in the afternoon.
Lee was only arrested Friday after allegedly killing his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injuring her younger brother at their home in southern Seoul.
The alleged murder was the latest in a series of recent violent crimes that have shaken the country while also revealing loopholes in adequate police response.
In late November, police drew fire for their bungled responses in connection with the death of a stalking victim under police protection and an alleged dereliction of duty by two Incheon officers accused of failing to properly handle a knife attack.
