(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Tuesday afternoon, but no damage has been reported yet, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 5:19 p.m. in waters about 32 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at 33.14 degrees north latitude and 126.24 east longitude at a depth of 17 km, and residents must have felt strong vibrations, the KMA said.
The KMA initially announced that the scale was 5.3 magnitude but later adjusted it to 4.9 magnitude.
The agency said it was trying to confirm the damage. The KMA said there could be damage in areas with weak soil.
(END)