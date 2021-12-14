(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
(ATTN: UPDATES with reactions from Jeju residents in paras 4-5)
By Chang Dong-woo
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Tuesday afternoon, but no damage has been reported yet, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 5:19 p.m. in waters about 41 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at 33.14 degrees north latitude and 126.24 east longitude at a depth of 17 km, and residents must have felt strong vibrations, the KMA said.
Residents said they saw a refrigerator swaying or children running from home crying.
The National Fire Agency said a number of people across the nation filed reports that they felt the quake, but there have been no reports of damage yet.
The KMA initially announced that the scale was 5.3 magnitude but later adjusted it to 4.9 magnitude.
The agency said it was trying to confirm the damage. The KMA said there could be damage in areas with weak soil.
The quake is the 11th-strongest ever to strike on or off South Korea in terms of magnitude. The strongest one was a 5.8 magnitude quake that hit the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Sept. 12, 2016.
