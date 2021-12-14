S. Korea rallies int'l support for Busan's bid for 2030 World Expo
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday called for the global community's support for its bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.
South Korea participated in a competitive presentation before the 170 members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) at a virtual meeting of its general assembly as the official race for the coveted event kicked off, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
South Korea is competing with four other countries -- Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Asia's fourth-largest economy aims to host the event from May to October 2030 under the slogan "Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future."
South Korea focused the presentation on explaining the meaning of major themes of a Busan expo and better promoting the city to the BIE members.
President Moon Jae-in voiced the government's all-out support for Busan's bid in a video message.
"South Korea is ready to usher in a sustainable future and share stories of solidarity, cooperation, inclusion and co-existence through the 2030 World Expo in Busan," Moon said.
The final winner is widely expected to be announced in 2023.
South Korea hosted Specialized Expos in Daejeon in 1993 and in Yeosu in 2012, but it has not hosted a World Expo that covers a wider range of topics.
If South Korea successfully hosts the 2030 World Expo, it will have organized all three major international events -- the World Expo, the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.
South Korea hosted the country's first Summer Games in 1988, followed by the 2002 World Cup. It hosted the Winter Olympics in 2018 in the alpine town of Pyeongchang.
