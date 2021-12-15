Go to Contents
07:49 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition presidential candidate Yoon's wife allegedly falsifies resume to land teaching post (Kookmin Daily)
-- 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily deaths from pandemic near 100 amid spread of virus variant (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Serious COVID-19 cases, deaths from pandemic hit record highs, vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day (Segye Times)
-- 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates at odds over government's social distancing rules (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party moves to delay imposing heavy transfer taxes on multiple home owners ahead of presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hard for S. Korea to achieve 3 pct growth, V-type rebound in consumer demand next year: report (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial institutions to further strengthen borrowing rules next year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Covid deaths, critical cases hit new highs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Despite record deaths, Korea hesitates to reimpose restrictions (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't set to strengthen quarantine measures this week (Korea Times)
(END)

