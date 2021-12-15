(2nd LD) Job growth extended for 9th month in Nov. amid economic recovery

But since the implementation of the program, virus situations have gotten worse. The country is grappling with the resurgence in COVID-19 infections and the spread of the omicron variant. Health authorities have tightened some antivirus measures, including restrictions on private gatherings.

South Korea's daily coronavirus cases and critically ill patients surged to fresh record highs Wednesday. It added 7,850 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total to 536,495.