(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 15)

Of course, it is difficult to return to the draconian distancing rules as in the past given the hardship and fatigue of the self-employed and the public. But if the government had arranged enough ICU beds and given booster shots to the elderly early on, it could have prevented this crisis. A response to a pandemic must be based on science, not politics. Moon must listen to medical professionals' advice rather than relying on his political instincts.

