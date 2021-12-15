Go to Contents
Gov't to reintroduce strengthened gathering restriction amid latest virus crisis: PM

08:45 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The government will reintroduce a toughened private gathering restriction in order to tackle the fast spread of COVID-19 infections and increases in deaths, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.

"The government assesses the current virus situation very sternly and plans to implement a much more powerful social distancing scheme," Kim said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
